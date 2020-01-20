advertisement

We spend a lot of time here in Far Out Magazine and bring you some of the greatest duets in music history. When two legends come together on stage to cover an illustrious song, it can create some special moments. However, when Bob Dylan was accompanied by U2s Bono for a performance of “Blowin” in the Wind, it was a car accident.

Bob Dylan’s summer tour of Europe in 1984 would culminate in a huge show at Slane Castle, Ireland. For the first time since his electric tour with the Hawks in 1966, the legendary singer brought a star-studded show to the highly anticipated 40,000 fans. The stage was ready.

With such a hot ticket in town, Irish rock magazine Hot Press sent U2 frontman Bono to interview the mercury word smith. A particularly nervous bono entered the dressing room and saw not only Dylan, but also the legendary singer Van Morrison, who made the interview an unusual threesome.

During the interview, in which Van Morrison and Dylan gave the young whipper snapper, among other things, tips for recording, the latter offered Bono the opportunity to put the encore numbers “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat” and “Leopard-” on stage with him. Skin Pill-Box “has to sing. Blow in the wind. The singer was flattered by the offer and dutifully prepared to come on stage for the last tunes of the gigantic evening.

First, however, Van Morrison came with the polite energy of a man who saw and did everything, and provided a breathtaking rendition of “It’s All Over Baby Blue” and “Tupelo Honey” for the enthusiastic crowd. It’s not easy to follow someone like Van Morrison in Ireland, even if you’re Bono in the hot beginnings of the U2 career.

Bono sadly fell short. The first issue appeared with the cover of “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat”, in which Bono came on stage without a single text in his mind. The U2 man did his best to sing along and left the stage rather quickly to let Dylan sing “Tombstone Blues” on his own.

Now we know that it must be hard to stand next to Bob Dylan – one of the most famous singer / songwriters of all time – and sing one of his songs, but after his mistake with ‘Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat’ and if you know that another performance is just moments away, don’t you read the text of your next number? Even if it’s one of Dylan’s most famous pieces?

Bono didn’t do that and returned to the stage to perform “Blowin in the Wind” with a grand piano and a lyrical prayer. The singer was instructed to use the microphone for the verse “How many times does a man have to look up?”, But Bono decided to turn the song in a different direction.

Instead, the U2 singer sang to 40,000 cheering Dylan fans: “How often does a bombardier have to survive,” he sang. “How often do people cry? How many newspapers do we have to read before going to bed? “That’s all you can hear on the tape below before the singing becomes a murmur, which is then repeated in a passionate call to” How many times? ‘

Dylan, a man who is not known for following the rules of music, did his best to keep order. When Bono was done, Dylan entered and sang the lyrics for the crowd. Something that might have stopped a lesser man, but not Bono. No, then he went to the microphone to add a fourth verse for Bob Dylan’s icon “Blowin in the Wind” and deliver it and sing: “I want your heart to shine. I want to see your faces. I want yours Waving hands … My friend, it is blowing in the wind. It is blowing in the wind! ”

The evening came to an end with the image of Bono, who somehow wrapped the audience in an unknown verse of his own adapted Dylan texts that extended into the night.

Bob Dylan’s star would not lose glamor from the show, the singer was still considered the largest of his generation and it would take much longer for people to question Bono’s musical motives. But at that point, as two of the greatest artists in the world, two stars came together and instead of something bright and spectacular, we got a lyrical black hole.

Listen to Bob Dylan’s and Bono’s car accident duet “Blowin’ in the Wind ”from a performance at Slane Castle, Ireland.

