Bob Dylan and Neil Young duet for the first time, 1975

Bob Dylan and Neil Young became friends in the early 1970s, a gathering of creative minds that both produced similar musical beliefs. Despite the close relationship, it took a few years for the two artists to work together. that comes in the form of a very special concert in 1975.

On March 23, 1975, Dylan and Young appeared in the same line-up on Bill Graham’s show “Students Need Athletics, Culture and Kicks” (SNACK) at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. The event, which featured stars like Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, Santana, Jefferson Starship and others, also brought Dylan and Young together for the first time.

One can say with certainty that Young was never shy about showing his admiration for Dylan and often described him as a direct influence on his career. In fact, during an interview with Time in 2005, he said, “He is the master” when talking about Bob Dylan. “If I want to be someone, he is. And he’s a great writer who stays true to his music and has done what he thinks is right.”

Young added, “The guy wrote some of the greatest poems and set them so that they touched me, and other people did, but not as consistently or as intensely.”

After appearing on stage several times throughout their careers, particularly last year when they co-headlined Hyde Park in London, the partnership was launched in 1975 with the only special show in San Francisco.

Listen to the audio of this performance below.

