Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:27 a.m. CST

Robert “Bob” Boykin was the voice of Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas from 2013 to 2019.

Bob Boykin, the voice behind Big Tex, died at 73

“Howdy people!” This roaring greeting, coming from the 55-foot statue of Big Tex, has welcomed visitors to the State Fair of Texas for decades.

The man behind the voice has long been a well-kept secret. But this week the State Fair announced that Robert “Bob” Boykin, who had been anonymously the voice of Big Tex at the Texas State Fair for the past seven years, died on January 23 at the age of 73.

Although Boykin was anonymous, the State Fair said he would often go to the exhibition center and talk to guests. “So you may have spoken to the man himself,” said a statement from the State Fair of Texas.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Boykin served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for Lockheed Martin for 40 years. He was also a member of the Shriners and Freemasons.

Boykin joined the Texas State Fair in 2012, replacing Bill Bragg, who was the voice of Big Tex from 2002 to 2012. The Dallas Morning News reported that Bragg was released in 2012 after being called “Bill Bragg, the voice of Big Tex” during a charity event.

The State Fair reports that Boykin was buried with honors at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on January 29.

