Boaties harassing pod from killer whale in Northland, DOC investigates

advertisement

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Boats are not allowed to sail within 50 meters of an orca, according to the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations (file photo).

advertisement

A group of boaties filmed the harassment of a pod of killer whale in Northland led to an investigation by the Department of Conservation.

DOC is looking for the identity of a paddle boarder and about seven people aboard two boats in Ngawai Bay, near Helena Bay on January 4, after drone recordings on Facebook had the ships in the vicinity of the whales shown.

The boats traveled between the pod – consisting of four killer whales, including a calf – with speed, following them, and at different points over the top of one.

It is a violation of the New Zealand Marine Mammal Regulations to harass orca whales by obstructing the path of the pod or individual and going within 50 meters of it at a speed of more than five knots.

READ MORE:

* Large orca entangled in crayfish line in Northland

* Gloomy outlook for killer whale caught in crayfish line if it cannot be freed, expert says

* Entangled killer whale still in life-threatening danger, filming

The use of drones is also prohibited within 600 meters in the water or at 150 meters height of the whales, unless a permit is held.

DOC senior forester and marine mammal officer Cat Peters was concerned that the boaties were driving in a way that was “very unpredictable” for killer whale.

“It’s that kind of behavior that takes the choice away from the orca.”

She said the boaties endangered the whales for a screw attack, which could result in serious wounds and death.

The intimidation could have a long-term impact on the whales because the boations disrupted critical behavior that was important for their survival.

“They must actively adapt to the boats. That is an indication that something is happening (to cause anxiety),” Peters said.

As a marine mammal approaches, DOC recommends that boations cut off their motor and let them pass quietly.

“Enjoy it, but give the whales space. But be careful,” said Peters.

Persecution was an option in this case, she said, and marine mammals would treat the actions of the boaties “very seriously”.

Anyone accused of harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine animal can be fined up to $ 250,000 or up to two years in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 0800 DOC HOT (362 468).

advertisement