Boat catches fire near Burj Al Arab in Dubai - News

Black smoke can be seen from the beach.



Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out on a boat at Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

In a series of photos shared on Twitter, Kiera Doherty said: “Enormous fire on a ship near Burj Al Arab. I hope everyone on board is okay.” Photos show black smoke waving in the distance and can be seen by people standing on the beach.

Doherty also added that helicopters and boats were on their way to the general direction of the fire.

This is a story in development.

Enormous fire on a ship near #burjalarab # Dubai hope everyone on board is okay. pic.twitter.com/azi64xX8k5

– Kiera Doherty? ???? (@kikipigeon) January 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/FGIG00rL0z

– Kiera Doherty? ???? (@kikipigeon) January 17, 2020

Still not sure what is on fire. pic.twitter.com/TvB9b8DkbE

– Kiera Doherty? ???? (@kikipigeon) January 17, 2020



