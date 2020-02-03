Advertisement

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of February.

It’s another time for our monthly friendship contest, where you, the BN Community, nominate your preferred small business and the company with the highest nomination will receive one FREE post on the BellaNaija website and on the BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business will be ours #BNShareYourHustle Feature of the month.

Given the current economic climate, several people go to great lengths to do legitimate business and it can either be very slow or too expensive to market properly. In this way, YOU can share your hustle and bustle with the world.

How it works

Comment below your favorite small business (yes, it can be yours!)

Share why they’re your favorite / nominated deal of the week

Share the social media handles for the company

Please note:

A user who comments on the same business several times counts as ONE vote for the business

The winner will receive a contribution via BellaNaija platforms

Only legitimate companies are considered

** Other terms and conditions apply

The competition for this week starts NOW and ends on February 6th.

The winning entry will be published on February 10th.

Start nominating!

