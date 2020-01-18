advertisement

The beloved #BNMovieFeature starts with a blast in 2020, after we have successfully delivered many entertaining films since 2017 (yes, we have played more than a hundred films so far!)

In this section we present complete Nigerian films for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback films, new films, Yoruba films, Igbo films, Hausa films, English films, short films, series and much more.

There is so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our previous functions here.

***

To start the year, we show a number of films from Funke Akindele Bello“S SceneOneTV and today’s movie is entitled “The missing piece“.

The movie stars, Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Femi Durojaye, Tobi Makinde, Timini Egbuson, Efe Ohora, Alisa Emma.

Watch the video below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3yCm9GEZi8 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtKPEiB04Yw (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-ADdT2TGiM (/ embed)

