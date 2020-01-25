advertisement

The beloved #BNMovieFeature the year 2020 starts with a blast, after we have successfully delivered many great films since 2017 (Yes, we have shown more than a hundred films so far!)

In this section we present complete Nigerian films for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback films, new films, Yoruba films, Igbo films, Hausa films, English films, short films, series and much more.

There is so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our previous functions here.

advertisement

***

To start the year, we show a few films from Funke Akindele Bello“S SceneOneTV and today’s movie is entitled “Unmendable“.

The movie stars, Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Bukky Biola, Morenike Alausa, Tobi Makinde, Tomike Alayande, Chita Agwu Johnson, Bisola Akinleye.

View the video below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0gGtBJpM9g (/ embed)

advertisement