After the night is what? Is the party!
The award ceremony season ended with the Oscars on Sunday evening. Finally, our favorite stars celebrated at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
What is a Hollywood party without glamor? All the celebrities looked adorable.
Check out the look of the red carpet:
Bossy in black
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Jesse Williams attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Lashana Lynch attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Michael K. Williams attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Wiz Khalifa attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Gugu Mbatha-Raw arriving for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Tiffany Haddish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Greta Gerwig attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Halima Aden who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Emma Roberts attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Jason Statham attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , is aligned. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Demi Moore attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Natalie Dormer who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Hailey Bieber attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Idina Menzel who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Jackie Sandler (L) and Adam Sandler attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California becomes. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Michael Keaton attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sofia Vergara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California becomes. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Rashida Jones attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Tom Ford attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Monica Lewinsky attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
Boo’d Up
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (LR) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones on February 9, 2020 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California becomes. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California , (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Martin Lawrence (L) and Roberta Moradfar attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California becomes. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California becomes. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
Best foot forward
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Laura Harrier attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Amandla Stenberg attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Tessa Thompson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Shay Mitchell attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Joey King attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Regina King attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Chaka Khan who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Chrissy Metz attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Paula Abdul who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Salma Hayek attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Winnie Harlow who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kiki Layne attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
22 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Freida Pinto who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Heidi Klum who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Charlize Theron attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Candice Swanepoel who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Maria Sharapova who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Scarlett Johansson who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Cynthia Erivo who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kate Bosworth attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Vanessa Hudgens who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kerry Washington attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Billy Porter who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kate Beckinsale who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Joan Smalls who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sandra Oh who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Reese Witherspoon arriving for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Donatella Versace attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Ciara who arrives for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Chelsea Handler attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kate Hudson who arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones, arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Usher attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
Pictures)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Lena Waithe attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Ava DuVernay attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Jessica Alba attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Janet Mock attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Megalyn Echikunwoke attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Shonda Rhimes attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Chrissy Teigen attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Mindy Kaling attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images)