Bridget and Taye Cole laughed at the table under the bright yellow lights in the rooftop restaurant when I came to the table; but immediately my friend noticed my presence, she got up to hug me, and Taye, in a white long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves he had rolled to his elbows, and navy-blue trousers, stood up to shake my hand.

Bridget wore a tight-fitting black armless dress with sequins and a white pearl necklace. It was the first time I saw purple lipstick on her.

“Bola, it’s a pleasure meeting you. Bridget told me a lot about you.”

“It’s a pleasure to meet you too. Bridget has shown us about a hundred photos of you. I think I already know you.”

“Bridget, you have served me to your friends.”

“Guilty as accused.” She said with her teeth.

‘Sit down.’ Taye said to me, waving at one of the two empty seats on the round table with four seats. “Bridget and I were just talking about the day you saw many vehicles making sudden turns on the highway. You were like the fifteenth car in the piece, and when you had the opportunity to ask the first man to make the sudden turn, he said he was turning because he had left something at home and had to drive back to get it. “

“It was absolutely hilarious.” I said. “And these monkey-see-monkey-do people just made a turn because they thought there was a traffic diversion.”

“That day taught me a very important lesson in life.” Bridget said. “Don’t just follow.”

“I bet most people know that. At least the theory of it. It is just city life that causes us to blindly hunt for things, because we feel that if we don’t get up to speed, others can come for us sooner. By the way, Bola, you look fantastic. “

“Thank you. Your girlfriend made the dress.”

Taye turned to Bridget. “You don’t mean it.”

“She did.”

Bridget now smiled as a shy teenager. “You make me feel like a celebrity.”

“How did you get the time to make such a beautiful outfit?” Taye asked, eyes fixed on her, looking genuinely impressed. “If you weren’t so sweet on the radio, I would have advised you to resign and start a fashion house.”

“Please don’t let me swell and burst your praise.”

Taye snarled at a waiter who was standing near the table. “Time to take our orders.” He said in a singing way that made him sound a bit like Tolu did when he told me about the LLU surprise.

Taye would be in town for a week. The preacher of a mega-church who was in Port Harcourt in the city as a guest speaker at an entrepreneurial conference, had Tayo’s service for his private jet.

Taye has only been to Akure twice for this visit. The first time was before he started Bridget. The second time, four months ago, he landed at Akure Airport and took a helicopter flight to the Smoking Hills golf course, where he spent three days with Bridget.

So it was Bridget who spent most of the weekend at his residence on Banana Island when time and circumstances allowed it.

“It looks like my boyfriend will be very much in love in the coming days.”

“I hope so.” Taye said, looking at Bridget, as if he wanted to confirm this.

“I wish I didn’t have the workload I have at the moment.” Bridget sighed sadly.

“Oh the life of the 21st century. Sometimes I wish I had a kind of rare company that would continue to make money even if I decide to take a year off. I also wish the same for my Tolu. “

Taye took a sip from Dom Perignon’s glass. “We are just worthy, modified, reformed slaves, of capitalism.”

“It’s easier for some slaves than for others.”

“The way it used to be, that’s the way it is now.”

“In a more serious tone,” Taye said, “girls, that fantasy of yours” that is not exclusive to the two of you, I mean, I had that kind of dream; that fantasy is bad. Love is not meant as two people who are usually together and enjoy as long as they want. “

“That would be tiring.” I said.

“That would lead to many problems that would not have surfaced if lovers just had a reunion to look forward to every once in a while and a short time of pleasure together that would be like some kind of memory fuel for the next. “

“Absolutely.” I said.

He poured some wine into Bridget’s glass. “Thanks.” She smiled with a pout.

“So, what about marriage?”

I noticed that Taye and Bridget looked at each other when I mentioned the marriage.

“We … em ..”

“We’re just taking it easy now.”

I noticed the hint of disapproval on Bridget’s face. “What I mean is that two people in marriage spend a lot of time together. They must probably live in the same house, they are almost always in each other’s faces. A lot of time would inevitably come to the surface due to time and mutual requirements. Problems that give each other space can exacerbate rather than solve. “

Taye nodded. “You’re right.”

I nodded at him. “Especially for someone like you who travels a lot and gets to see a lot of beautiful women.”

“You make me more attractive than I actually am.”

I had only been with Taye for a few hours and already knew him as a kind of man who is aware of his appearance, wealth and intelligence; someone who sees himself as a jewel that women must desperately reach for and do most of the hard work to be with.

“Taye and I are still trying to figure out what would work for the two of us. For the future. Given the nature of his work. “

I noticed from the look on Bridget’s face that this must have been a continuing crisis.

“Do you also consider the nature of Bridget’s job?” I couldn’t help but asked.

Taye shrugged. “Well, some jobs are more important than others.” He said with a poker face.

I stared at him, Bridget stared at him.

“Yes,” he went on. “The task that the megabucks do is more important.”

“I’ve never heard condescendingly lately.” I felt like saying.

“I’m just kidding.” Taye said and showed his teeth. ‘Oops, I swore you had bullets in your eyes. The way you stared at me. “

We drank quietly from our wine glasses in the absence of a suitable answer.

“Don’t worry, Bridget, I am sure a pilot on this planet has married a radio presenter and that they have been able to light the fire of love.”

Taye licked his pink lips and said, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

I nodded. “The fact is that enthusiasts are meant to move against all odds to be together. That mutual striving for each other’s presence is the proof of love. “

“You start to sound like a relationship guru.”

“I’m serious. That’s how romantic relationships work.”

“Well, whatever works for the lovers.” He said and looked at me as if he saw this as a personal attack.

“Yes,” Bridget said. “Every relationship is peculiar.”

“Every relationship is peculiar, but no relationship works if one or both parties are not working hard at it, and if it is only one party doing the hard work, the other party must be there to support him or her and play cheerleader “

Taye looked bored at me. “Being a cheerleader, supporting someone, that is also hard work. Things are meant to move organically in relationships. Trying to force things would make the whole thing a big job. “

“Taye, you didn’t move your facial hair organically, did you? If you did that, you will look like Moses here. Shaving sometimes seems like a big job, but it’s something you have to do to look good. “

He glanced at Bridget. “Your friend here has a way to bring unrelated things together to make a point.”

“My point is, you can say what works for loved ones; but they must still be well-considered about what would make things work. “

***

The Stuff of Love Songs is available on OkadaBooks and here on Amazon

