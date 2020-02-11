Have you ever felt exploited by your parents? Maybe this can ring a bell!

Do you remember those days when your uncle / aunt or a visitor visits your house and before you leave the house you gave a little money, but your sweet parents (especially the mothers) will always have the money well with you collect.

Yes! In this way, most Nigerian children were exploited by their parents. But that’s not our main focus here, this person needs your opinion on what you are doing about their mother, who has influenced, to always take photos of them that they find very embarrassing.

Here is the essence of Reddit:

I am a teenager and my mother is a bit famous on Instagram and blogging. When I was growing up, she had a mommy blog and of course I and my sister were always there.

It sucks because there is so much of us and it’s what comes up when I’m looking for a job, when I’m dating, when someone looks up my name.

I found a website that prints custom jackets, prints on the front, back, and arms. I also ordered some hoodies with a few sentences on them.

“No photos” “No videos” “I do not agree to be photographed” “No means No” “Respect my privacy” “No cameras” “Do not benefit from my picture”

It sounds silly, but it actually looks pretty sick. I have one for me and one for my nine-year-old sister who doesn’t always want photos.

And I think the idea is that my mom can’t take good looking pictures with us in the hoodies without having a pretty strong message that we don’t want to be in pictures.

My mother was pissed off when they showed up and very pissed off when I wear mine. As she says, she just wants pictures to remember my young years. She won’t publish without asking

But I know it’s a mess anyway. She always says that and then negotiates with me so that I can rent her post. For example, by saying that this is how she makes money. Or post without asking and then saying that I thought it was okay because you don’t see a face or are only in the background.

And I always like “No, you didn’t think.” If you had thought at all, you would remember what I said and what I want. No new pictures of me or mentions of me online. Remove any pictures that contain me that you have ever posted. and delete all the texts that mention me.

I’m just so full and angry that my mother is mad at me because I wear my new hoodie every day. She is angry that I don’t take it off for any event and finds it inappropriate to wear it on certain things.

I know it looks really weird, but it seems to be my only option.

Edit to add a few more things … It also says all mentions of consent and “no, no” and “this body is my own” (sorry, I forgot that one was mentioned earlier) imply something inappropriate and that it is really inappropriate to put these words out in public. We also struggled to wear it with a more elegant dress code at family and school events because it looks like a “gangster hoodie”. I don’t know what to say about it, but I don’t agree

AITA because I always wear my No Photos hoodie?

Let’s talk about it?