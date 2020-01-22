advertisement

This bridal style shoot by a team of wedding vendors combines the beauty of a natural look and beautiful colors to show how you can have a chic glam reception. They have beautifully combined the white, black and blush colors to create an unforgettable wedding experience. From the dresses of the model to the decor to the elegant look of the male model, the location and other details, it really speaks of elegance.

The photographer, Tiem Okori shares a description of this shoot:

The general idea of ​​the shoot was to tell a timeless story of two people who find true love. We chose newlyweds, so the chemistry you see between them is real and pure. The inspiration behind the dress is the story of “Cinderella meets Prince Charming.” It represents the bride of today – Sassy, ​​Fierce and Beautiful. The hairpiece is tastefully cut out to represent a new trend for brides, with the aim of reducing the use of crowns or tiaras, which are often unusable after the wedding. The goal was to make the bride look ‘fresh and skin-like’. We wanted the makeup to be stylish and soft. To complement the whole look, we have also opted for a classic low sandwich. The floral pattern produced an expression of a modern love affair in the garden. The table was a combination of white and blushing flowers, with a glamorous decor that exudes a fairytale feel. Although Black is known as a bold color, we used it as touches, to blend with the brilliant colors, for an added texture and to make the overall look stand out.

Credits

photography: @tiemokori

Creative direction: @sincerely__Cyn

Location design & florist: @de_luxuryevents

Makeup and hair stylist: @klynnebeauty

Dress: @omobola_bridals

Business suit: @mikeChariot

Photography assistant: @ damioni09

