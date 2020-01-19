advertisement

If you can’t get enough of real criminal documentaries that are currently in vogue thanks to Netflix, the network Epix just announced as part of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour they’re working with Blumhouse television for the upcoming documentary series “Fall RiverA story of murder and satanic panic.

Here is the overview of the deadline:

1979 – Fall River, MA – Home of the infamous Lizzie Borden, three young women were killed in a series of brutal murders. The police claimed that a satanic cult practices human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for a life without parole. Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator was so caught up in the story’s inconsistencies that he re-examined his own case after his retirement. Evidence has emerged that questions the whole story. “

“This documentary series will tell the shocking true story of a city that has come under the grip of satanic panic, with new witnesses and evidence shedding light on murders that were thought to be solved.”

Fall River is produced by Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, Nobody’s Seen The Loudest Voice) and Pyramid Productions.

The documentary series is directed by James Buddy Day.

