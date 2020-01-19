Blue Monday 2020: What is Blue Monday - What is the most depressing day of the year?

advertisement

Blue Monday falls this Monday, January 20 and is the name given to the most depressing day of the year. Coined for the first time in a 2005 press release by Sky Travel, the day has passed, and some – including the NHS – use it to raise awareness of mental health issues.

What is Blue Monday exactly?

The term Blue Monday was used for the first time in a 2005 press release by Sky Travel.

The day was marketed as the perfect to book a vacation.

It was the brainchild of psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnall who developed a ‘formula’ for the so-called January blues.

This combines elements such as the time since Christmas, the weather and the motivation to work out the worst day of the year.

Mr. Arnall told The Daily Telegraph in 2013: “I was originally asked to come up with what I thought was the best day to book a summer vacation, but when I started thinking about the reasons for a vacation to book, thinking of what thousands had told me during stress management or happiness workshops, there were these factors that indicated on the third Monday in January as particularly depressing.

“But it is not particularly useful to bring that there and say ‘there you are'”

Arnall went on to describe Blue Monday as a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Nevertheless, PR campaigns are still focused on Blue Monday, with deals that promise to “pick you up” and help you through the day.

Chartered psychologist Dr. Joan Harvey said that The Independent Blue Monday is ‘completely useless’, especially when it comes to the claims that the weather affects the day.

She said, “If it’s really clear and sunny, you might even feel happy in the day.”

Feeling under the weather or depressed in the winter, however, is not limited to just one day, and some experience what is known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

SAD is a mental disorder that can cause patients to feel depressed and anxious during the winter months.

The short daylight hours and the gray winter weather can influence how some people feel, sometimes serious.

Symptoms include

Sleep problems: falling asleep (but not feeling refreshed) and difficulty staying awake, or in some cases sleeping disorders and waking up early in the morning

Lethargy: too tired to cope, everything becomes an effort

Eating too much: craving for carbohydrates and sweet foods that lead to weight gain

Depression: feelings of despair, misery, guilt, fear, hopelessness, normal tasks become frustratingly difficult

Social problems: avoiding family and friends, irritability, inability to cope with stress, feeling emotionally numb, loss of libido

Physical symptoms: often joint pain or stomach problems and a reduced resistance to infections

Behavioral problems: extreme moods and short periods of overactivity in spring and fall

SAD can be treated in various ways, including antidepressants, a holiday in a sunny climate or a lightbox.

Cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT can also help with SAD.

Sitting in front of a lightbox or similar light therapy can help relieve the symptoms of SAD.

If you feel you need someone to talk to, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or send an email to jo@samaritans.org

