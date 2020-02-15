The Burj Khalifa came on Saturday at 7.40 p.m. for the four and a half year old Sam Ray-Elkhodry in bright blue.



The adrenaline in the past 48 hours has been overwhelming for the British mother Emily Ray, who has a son with Angelman syndrome (AS).

The Burj Khalifa lit up in bright blue on Saturday at 7.40 p.m. for the four and a half year old Sam Ray-Elkhodry and all other people with AS on the occasion of the International Day of Angelman Syndrome.

When it was raining blue, Emily couldn’t control her tears. She shared her joy with many, most of whom met for the first time, for a noble cause that created an AS awareness alongside the highest human-made structure in the world.

AS affects only one in 15,000 people and is a complex genetic disorder that “causes specific facial appearance, severe intellectual and developmental disabilities, language problems, balance and movement problems, seizures and sleep disorders,” Emily previously told KT. “Almost no one knows about AS and we would like to change that a lot.”

A dream come true

Whenever the Burj Khalifa lit up for various reasons, Emily wondered if it was possible to mark the global event for AS.

The school teacher wanted to raise awareness of the rarest of the rare diseases and published her wish on social media.

Active social media users went to Twitter to get in touch with Emaar and the Burj Khalifa team. And within 24 hours, Emily realized that her dream would come true.

She asked people to join the opportunity by wearing blue and asking her as many questions as they wanted to understand more about the condition.

Kind gestures

The good gestures of social media users started soon after. Comments and messages, including videos, streamed in for little Sam, who his mother said was the sweetest and happiest child you can ever meet.

Varsha Pherwani, an accessible travel specialist, posted a video to help Emily and Sam.

“I like to be part of every opportunity that removes obstacles for determined people, whether it’s a physical barrier they face every day, or people’s perception and perspective and their attitude towards determined people.

“Awareness raising is the first step in removing the barriers. Emily is an inspiring, powerful and strong mother who has run an awareness campaign to raise awareness among the Dubai community,” she added.

Lisa Lawlor, a human strategist who believes in inclusion, said when she first met Sam, she gave him a friendly hug with a huge smile.

“Emily was a great inspiration for the positive attitude she spreads among people. The way she takes care of all of Sam ‘s needs is amazing. I wanted to support her that day and I came here for that To see Burj Khalifa in blue. “

Emily’s colleague Kristel Bourgeois said that she met Sam first before meeting his mother.

“There was a winter mass and Sam ran around with that amazing contagious smile. That’s why I met his mother and both are soulful beings.”

