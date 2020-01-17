'Blue Bloods' starts a two-week break with repetition in 2018

advertisement

Blue Bloods fans and the Reagan family have two weeks off. A two-week break from new episodes begins Friday evening with a repeat of the November 2018 episode “Handcuffs”. There will be no new episode of the series until Friday, January 31st.

“Handcuffs” was originally broadcast on November 30, 2018 and was a rare story about Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle). Erin asked Nicky about her new boyfriend Nicholas (guest star Dan Amboyer), who was much older than Nicky. Erin thought Nicholas was only using Nicky to get to the Reagan family. Erin was right because Nicholas’ uncle Ray is Geonopolis, a real estate developer who is related to the crowd.

Of course, “handcuffs” also included stories about the other actors. Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) had to deal with the consequences of a video in which police officers harass people outside of a residential complex. Frank tried to solve the problem by referring officials to someone at the facility with an excellent warrant, although Garrett (Gregory Jbara) advised him not to do so.

Detective Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) story was about helping a woman he put in prison after asking him not to get her brother in trouble.

If you see “Handcuffs” again, you can enjoy Nicky’s good old days. The character has been missing since season 10 episode “The Price You Pay” when she officially announced that she was leaving New York City to work outside the police in San Francisco.

On Friday, January 24th, CBS aired “The Real Deal,” the premiere of season 10 that served as the 200th episode of the series. “The Real Deal” was originally broadcast on September 27, 2019 and featured guest star Treat Williams.

Blue Bloods will finally be back with “Reckless” for a new episode on January 31st. As a result, Frank tries to find the truth behind the allegation of an undercover officer that he committed police brutality against another officer. Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the murder of a fashion photographer who was accused of attack by previous models. After all, Erin is not so happy with the new laws on judicial reform and has to protect a witness.

Unfortunately, CBS has announced that there will be another repeat on Friday, February 7th. The network will re-broadcast “Naughty or Nice”, which debuted on October 4, 2019.

Blue Bloods will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Credit: CBS

—–

