'Blue Bloods' star Vanessa Ray teases Eddie and Jamie and soon expands the Reagan family

The fans of Blue Bloods have wondered when the newlyweds Eddie and Jamie will soon be expanding their families since the couple finally closed the knot in season nine. Now that we’re halfway through their first full season as a married couple, it seems more like an option. In a new interview this week, Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie, couldn’t confirm whether she was going to start a family, but the characters are definitely in love.

“They are crazy about each other, but there is a lot to deal with and to clear up,” said Ray HollywoodLife of the Eddie-Jamie (Will Estes) relationship. “I have the worst secrets, so no, I don’t know if they will start a family soon, but it’s something they talk about a lot.”

As Ray emphasizes, Eddie and Jamie fell in love when they were both patrol officers. Eddie is still on the beat, but Jamie is now a sergeant and the two work very different hours. Summarize everything and it could be difficult for them to find time to expand the Reagan family.

“Eddie and Jamie fell in love on equal terms, and one or both had to step back from a part of their career that they love so much (if they are starting a family),” said Ray. “There are days when they say, ‘Yes, of course we will start a family.’ And then there are days when she says, “I don’t think I could give it up so casually.” It’s interesting to see her playing around. “

In season 10, Eddie and Jamie’s stories often revolve around their problems with fitting into the Reagan family. While Jamie is used to having his father and siblings at the dining table, it’s all new to Eddie. Her father is still in prison for participating in a Ponzi program, and Eddie often lied to him when she grew up. When she’s with the Reagan, she can tell the truth, something she’s not used to.

“I think sometimes it is difficult for her not to say everything she wants because she has to stick her tongue out most of the time,” Ray told HollywoodLife. “She has no relationship with them. She doesn’t come from her world at all.”

There was no obvious evidence that Eddie could get pregnant on the show, but the mid-season finale “Bones to Pick” inspired some fans to read between the lines. Some theorized that her mood fluctuated in the story she shared with Jamie, suggesting pregnancy. The issue was not addressed in the mid-season premiere of “Where The Truth Lies,” in which much of Eddie’s scenes were spent with Jamie’s older sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan).

The next new episode of Blue Bloods will air on Friday, January 31st at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Credit: CBS

