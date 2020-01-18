advertisement

Days after it was reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson had passed away, a Blue Bloods star visited Instagram to write a tribute to the late WWE wrestler. On January 17, Donnie Wahlberg posted a tribute to Rocky, who was known as “Soul Man”, by reviewing his tag team days with his legend Tony Atlas.

“If you grew up with these two legends when @wwe was known as WWWF, feel it,” Wahlberg wrote on Instagram before adding a number of relevant hashtags. “#RIPRocky #RIPRockyJohnson #TonyAtlas and #RockyJohnson #Salute #tbt #RIP 70s & 80s Babies.”

Wahlberg is far from the only person to comment on the news on social media. In addition to numerous fans who expressed their condolences, Atlas also discussed the loss of his former partner.

Atlas and Rocky, known collectively as “Soul Patrol”, became the first black title winners of the World Tag Team Championship, a competition they won in November 1983. Now Atlas has written a nice homage to the man he wrote in history with.

“We changed wrestling by breaking new ground, tearing down doors and showing what Moving’n Grooving is all about. It takes two and I never could have done it without you. It showed me a lot than I did learned more, “he wrote on Twitter before contacting Dwayne. “I pray for @TheRock and his family, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Of course, Dwayne’s homage to his father was the most emotional post of all. On Instagram, the actor not only described the many awards Rocky had received during his career, he also described how much his father meant to him.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and cleared your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats watching and worshiping you, my hero from afar,” he wrote next to a clip of his father in the ring. “The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring one Boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Who then became a man who understood that you had other extremely complicated pages that were held and had to be understood?

“After all, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, content, and serene,” Dwayne concluded. “You have lived a very fulfilled, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad, and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest well.”

