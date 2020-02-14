Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has worked with Tom Selleck for a decade, but it can still be intimidating to work with such a living legend. This applies all the more if he directs. Selleck, an inevitable presence on television and in films since the 1970s, knows every trick in the book and always thinks a few steps ahead, said Wahlberg in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

Wahlberg was the director of the 2014 episode “Manhattan Queens”. Steering the episode was a “great experience” since Wahlberg is a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race and episode winner Jinkx Monsoon. However, shooting an episode of Blue Bloods also means working with Selleck in a different role than Wahlberg was used to in front of the camera.

The “only intimidating part” of the whole experience was directed by Selleck, “but I think I’m smart enough to know that you’re not really staging Tom.”

“I just came up with it from an actor’s perspective and gave Tom the comfort and space to do what he wanted and then add a few subtleties from there,” said Wahlberg. “Tom is such a perfectionist.”

“He is so committed to his work that you won’t come in and tell him these great ideas on how to make his scenes special,” he said of Selleck. “He came up with 500 ideas a week before you sat down with him. That’s how he gets involved in his work.”

Wahlberg said his main job in directing scenes with Selleck was “to serve him as an actor because his whole mission is to serve the story and the script, so I just had to create a safe space for it, and I did i did. “

Unfortunately for Wahlberg, he no longer had a chance to direct again because he was on tour with New Kids on the Block more often. If the Blue Bloods producers want him to stage an episode shot in January, he has to reject it because he’s already spending his off-set time preparing for NKOB.

“I often have to pass the director’s job on to someone else, but next season I plan to direct at the beginning of the season,” said Wahlberg. “And I loved it, I had such a good time.”

Wahlberg’s episode behind the camera was also important for Abigail Hawk’s character Abigail Baker. Although the two worked together for this episode, they are rarely seen together on camera. Hopefully that will change soon.

“The first big story of her character was in the episode I directed, so I really had to work with her, not on screen, but outside,” said Wahlberg. “She is great and I would love to work with her. She also brings the best chocolate chip cookies for all the holidays. She makes these amazing cookies.”

Wahlberg also advocated not working with other Blue Bloods cast members, particularly Will Estes. Although they play brothers, the two rarely share storylines and are only seen together regularly at the Reagan family dining table.

“You look around and three years have passed and you only did one scene with someone and it’s like how did that happen? But hopefully we’ll continue,” said Wahlberg. “We’re planning more seasons and hope we can finally get this episode together, Abigail and me.”

Blue Bloods will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn / CBS