advertisement

Blue Bloods fans can’t get enough of Jennifer Esposito’s latest Instagram photo. Esposito made fans rave after going to the social media platform with a snowy photo of themselves and their dog on Thursday.

The sweet snapshot immediately let go of the fans in the comments, many expressing how adorable they found the photo.

“I don’t know how you take the big baby, but I understand that I would probably do the same thing,” wrote one fan. “God loves her.”

advertisement

“Dogs are definitely man’s best friends,” commented another.

“Pets are better than humans, they’re loyal, always happy to see you, and best of all the unconditional love they give, there’s nothing like it,” added a fourth person.

“I have no words for how cute it is !!” wrote another. “Love is so contagious.”

“Happiness is … a warm puppy,” said one. “plus … this is a wonderful picture and it shows this happiness perfectly.”

Although Esposito left Blue Bloods in 2012, fans have not stopped petitioning them to one day return to the CBS police process. Many used their last post to express their wish to return as Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) friend.

“(Jennifer Esposito) was watching you on (Blue Bloods),” wrote one fan. “I think you should be on this show again! Love interest for (Donnie Wahlberg) chemistry is (fire emoji).”

“I want to see you on Blue Bloods as (Donnie Wahlbergs) new friend again,” agreed a second.

Esposito had starred in Blue Bloods’ first three seasons from 2010 to 2012 as Detective Jackie Curatola, the third partner of Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. Her last appearance was in the episode “Nightmares” of the third season, in which Jackie had opted for an extended leave from the police.

Since leaving Blue Bloods, Esposito has also starred in other CBS series in season 14 of NCIS as Special Agent Alex Quinn. She also had a recurring role in Amazon’s The Boys and appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU earlier this year.

advertisement