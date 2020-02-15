In this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg had a special Valentine’s Day, especially for long-time New Kids on the Block fans. In “The Fog of War” Wahlberg’s detective Danny Reagan referred to a classic NKOTB track and brought a smile to every fan who watched at home. The special episode also included a guest appearance by country singer Lyle Lovett.

Bingo! 💙🌹 @nkotb #BlueBloods @BlueBloods_CBS #CallItWhatYouWant was not in the script, but it is on the show! 😂 https://t.co/TCm9CkNZjC

– Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg), February 15, 2020

A few minutes after the episode began, Wahlbeg sent fans on an Easter egg hunt. “May be an (NKOTB) Easter egg in this episode (we call it a Valentine’s Day)! Let me know if you catch it!” he tweeted.

Once the episode was in full swing, fans easily chose the reference. Wahlberg’s character said: “Call it what you want,” a reference to the boy band’s 1991 single.

CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/rOuScsX63f

– Angela Critchfield (Joey’s Valentine Girl) (@ ac2cnkotb), February 15, 2020

As a result, Danny and Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez), together with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lovett), tracked down the lone star killer who led his killing spree north to New York. At some point Danny had to convince Gates to let her help and point out that he knows New York City much better than the Texas veteran.

“I think that makes me a hunter and you a leader,” Gates said to Danny.

🎵 Call it what you want, babyyyy 🎵 Love these little treats! #Blue blood

– Amber Banco (@Amber_BaBanco), February 15, 2020

“Well, you can call it what you want, cowboy,” replied Danny. “But we work together.”

In the end, the two police officers caught their target and learned to respect each other.

“You know, if you lose that funny accent, you’d make a decent ranger,” Gates said to Danny.

“Well … I look good in a cowboy hat,” said Danny, asking Gates to give Danny his cowboy hat.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), accidentally shot an undercover cop and forced Frank (Tom Selleck) to deal with the consequences. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) clashed with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) of what to do after a white man was caught videotaping two black men who may have committed a crime.

Before Wahlberg became an actor, he was originally a member of New Kids on the Block and was still touring with the group. Although they are not on tour this year, they will be playing a special show at Fenway Park on Saturday, September 19th.

Blue Bloods is now in season 10 and Wahlberg has been on the show since day one. In an interview with PopCulture.com, he said he didn’t see the show ending soon.

“I just know that we have more fun than ever on the show,” he said. “It’s still been number one on Friday night for 10 years and it was a great run and I don’t see it ending soon.”

Blue Bloods will air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo / CBS