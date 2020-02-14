About the publisher:

I was a Republican for over 45 years; but am now an independent, wrongly with problems on both sides. After recently attending a workshop for Better-Angels.org in Naples and reading the comments after Ed McGinty’s letter, it occurs to me that The Villages could use a workshop here.

Better Angels is a non-profit organization whose aim is to achieve political opposites, ie “leaning against the red” and “leaning against the blue” to discuss a topic or topics without guilt or attempts to change a person’s position but together to learn what they have in common. The workshop is magical! It is structured, directed by a trained director with instructions and moderators for the red and blue sides, and has a system for generating good ideas and a feeling of togetherness.

In the one I attended, there were people with extreme positions and passion who were led to express their concerns and see the other side without anger. If you do one here, you can take a few steps towards better understanding and a better community with less resentment. I am attending their national meeting in May. When we find a venue or meeting point, I know the director of state and can set one up if there is interest. We can find 12 people who are “red” (GOP) and 12 people who are “blue” (Democrats) plus are a number of “observers”.

Lea Beckett

Village of Poinciana