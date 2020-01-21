Blu-ray Review - Collector's Edition for Sliding Doors (1998)

advertisement

sliding doors1998th

Directed by Peter Howitt

Actors are Gwyneth Paltrow, John Hannah, John Lynch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Zara Turner.

advertisement

SUMMARY:

A Londoner’s love life and career depend on whether she catches a train or not. We see it parallel in both directions.

“What if?” Is the central question in almost every time travel film. (Back to the Future: What if you could meet your parents when they were in high school?) In the case of sliding doorsThe journey through time is designed in the sense of parallel plot lines that arise from the question: What if Helen Quilley (Gwyneth Paltrow) misses her train or can only slip through the sliding doors?

The film establishes this premise and then follows the two alternating storylines, cuts back and forth between them and occasionally has them crossed. That may sound confusing, but the writer / director Peter Howitt uses various visual cues to determine which timeline you’re looking at: for example, Helen changes the haircut in one of them, and there are some clearly outlined personality changes that help too.

The plot is a typical rom-com that peaked in the 1990s. In one story, Helen catches her boyfriend in bed with another woman. In the other story she doesn’t, but we know that he is cheating on her. What happens in each version of the story starts from this binary decision point, with the climax whirling up a bit of melodrama that was still at home in the late 90s but could be a little conspicuous for younger viewers today. (Hey, we Gen Xers were looking for a meaning for life before social media, smartphones, and insane threats to democracy.)

sliding doorsThe topic is, of course, how the simplest events can bring about great changes in our lives, but also how it is up to us to bring about changes. Before Helen caught / missed the train moment, she was fired from her job, and she spends the rest of the movie not only dealing with her best friend, but also coping with the event. Sure, you can argue that his clever hook would have been more appropriate for a more weighty story, but nothing prevents anyone from using it himself. It’s not that you can claim the rights to a story hook.

I think sliding doors A funny film that I have to watch again so that I can remember a time when life seemed even easier. I’m not the biggest Gwyneth Paltrow fan, but she does an excellent job in this film, which has helped to advance her aspiring career. And as someone who has reached the middle of my life, I have to admit that I’ve had my share of “What if this had happened instead?” – had moments.

This new Collector’s Edition from Shout! The factory offers a new 2K transfer as well as a number of bonus functions.

Commentary: This is a new track with Howitt, who looks back on the writing and directing of his first feature film, which surprisingly had some difficulties before Intermedia Films in London and Sydney Pollacks Mirage Enterprises hired the Tag team for its production. Howitt seems to be quite enthusiastic about the review and covers a wide range of topics, including the writing process that gives Paltrow a British accent, and stories from the set. Unfortunately, he sometimes gets trapped in just reciting what we see on the screen, but it’s easy to give him a pass because he seems so excited to talk about the movie again.

This is a new track with Howitt, who looks back on the writing and directing of his first feature film, which surprisingly had some difficulties before Intermedia Films in London and Sydney Pollacks Mirage Enterprises hired the Tag team for its production. Howitt seems to be quite enthusiastic about the review and covers a wide range of topics, including the writing process that gives Paltrow a British accent, and stories from the set. Unfortunately, he sometimes gets trapped in just reciting what we see on the screen, but it’s easy to give him a pass because he seems so excited to talk about the movie again. The moments of the sliding doors (74 minutes): This documentary gives a comprehensive look back at the creation of the film. He shows footage that Howitt shot behind the scenes over 20 years ago and gives interviews with Paltrow, his colleague John Hannah, Pollack, producer Philippa Braithwaite and others. While sliding doors Not considered a great classic, this was one of the rare occasions in Hollywood where the stars aligned and many talented people came together to make a film that many still love to remember. It’s incredibly hard work and sheer luck to make almost every film, let alone one that limits the zeitgeist of its time, and this documentary is proof of that.

(74 minutes): This documentary gives a comprehensive look back at the creation of the film. He shows footage that Howitt shot behind the scenes over 20 years ago and gives interviews with Paltrow, his colleague John Hannah, Pollack, producer Philippa Braithwaite and others. While Not considered a great classic, this was one of the rare occasions in Hollywood where the stars aligned and many talented people came together to make a film that many still love to remember. It’s incredibly hard work and sheer luck to make almost every film, let alone one that limits the zeitgeist of its time, and this documentary is proof of that. Walking through London sliding doors (12.5 minutes): Howitt takes us through many of the film’s locations, including a memory of the real moment that he experienced and that inspired the film.

Some trailers and TV spots round off the record.

Flickering myth rating – Film: ★★★ / Film: ★★★

Brad Cook

advertisement