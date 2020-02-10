Associated press

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wants to make targeted investments in areas left behind.

Inequality and the declining fate of rural communities and smaller inner cities are hardly a new topic. Senator John Kennedy devoted considerable energy to the plight in the cities of New England when the textile factories moved south to cut wages and taxes.

The Clintons, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg want to address the symptoms – falling middle class incomes – with free access to health care, higher education and childcare, and student debt relief. Everything financed through taxation of the rich.

Read the latest election 2020 news and analysis

President Donald Trump won the brass ring by promising further tax cuts and America First trade deals that would restore lost manufacturing jobs to Asian export platforms.

All of these promises are terribly difficult to keep.

Claims represent more than 60% of government spending, the government deficit is in excess of $ 1 trillion, and continued taxation of the rich reduces incentives for capital investment, new projects, and R&D.

As conditions in Western Europe show, the redistribution of income and wealth slows growth and reduces the cake and ultimately nourishes the population and in France the yellow jackets.

Trump’s individual tax cuts have increased consumer spending but have not stimulated corporate investment. So far, tariffs and trade agreements have focused too much on what cannot be recaptured – most manufacturing jobs have been lost.

The tariffs have done more to bring export sweatshirts from China to Vietnam than to Ohio. To drive robotics and competition, factories that return have to employ a lot less labor.

China is investing heavily in the next wave – artificial intelligence, which is destroying both service professions such as insurance providers and drivers, as well as creating new jobs for software programmers and engineers. In the meantime, both the Democrats and the Trump administration are increasingly hostile to large tech companies that are critical to competition in this area.

The rise of superstar cities on the two coasts and to the south – Boston, Seattle, Austin and others – and the recent migration patterns show that taxes are not as important as first-class universities and a highly qualified workforce to find high-paying jobs.

Even so, taxes are more important than the Democrats, but less than the Republicans claim.

California, New York and Illinois lose more residents than they attract from other states, particularly Texas and Florida, which are exempt from income tax. Graduates seem to focus on the very wealthy who can take their careers and wealth with them and the working class who earn less than $ 50,000. The latter provides information about housing costs and how high taxes for public transport, education and other important services are.

The rural south and small towns in the Midwest fall further behind the rest of the country. These places are isolated and young people often have no access to skills-intensive training there.

President Michael Bloomberg proposed selecting 10 cities in these regions for intensive development – grants and tax breaks to promote universities, employee training and private investment, and to create new technology centers. This reflects a proposal from the liberal Brookings Institution and would expand to 30 cities once the foundation for success was laid.

also read: Building new technology centers across America would get the economy going

It all looks as if something had failed before. Giving more money to universities does not increase practical R&D and competence-oriented training. They like to spend new money teaching social justice and monitoring the speech of teachers and students.

For decades, states and federal governments have been granting businesses grants, tax breaks, and various other free lunches to settle in backward jurisdictions. However, economists believe that these investments tend to move between municipalities rather than increasing total capital formation.

It would be better to lend money directly to traditional students and adults looking for new skills to go to school – be it a college, technical school or apprenticeship – but training institutions would have to raise half of the loans. Universities could redeem bonds backed by their country and buildings.

If the universities and private schools do not adequately train their students, they will not be paid and will have to expect the sale of their football stadiums and dining halls. That would certainly realign their priorities.

Retraining America and promoting mobility through resettlement allowances for workers with verifiable job vacancies would do more than have the federal government select ten cities to gain benefits over the rest of the country.