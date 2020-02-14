US President Donald Trump pitted two of his Democratic President’s rivals on Twitter in a series of bombastic and offensive tweets on Thursday. Trump seemed to be trying to trigger a bipartisan conflict between former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump wrote: “Mini Mike is a 5’4″ mass of dead energy that doesn’t want to be in debate with these professional politicians. No crates please. He hates Crazy Bernie and may stop him with enough money. Bernie’s people are going crazy! ”

, @ realDonaldTrump – we know a lot of the same people in NY. They laugh at you behind your back and call you a carnival clown. You know that you inherited a fortune and wasted it on stupid business and incompetence.

I have the record and the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg

– Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg), February 13, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but cannot debate and has no presence. It reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skills and treated the Black Community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), February 13, 2020

Bloomberg quickly struck back and wrote, “We know many of the same people in NY. They laugh at you behind your back and call you a carnival clown. They know you inherited a fortune and wasted it on stupid business and incompetence. I have the record and the resources to defeat you. And I will. ”

Trump tweeted minutes before a distorted picture of Bloomberg saying, “Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has no presence. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb’s” Low Energy “Bush, however Jeb has more political skills and treated the black community much better than Mini! ”

Earlier this week, Trump sent a tweet with a reopened comment clip in which Bloomber says the way to lower homicide rates is to put “many cops” in minority neighborhoods because “all the crime” is there. Trump tweeted in the audio and said, “Bloomberg is a racist.”

Trump later deleted the tweet, but in spontaneous remarks to reporters in the Oval Office late Tuesday, he dismissed Bloomberg’s apology for supporting Stop and Frisk as “insincere”.

But Trump himself has long defended the tactic.

In a speech to the International Association of Police Chiefs in October 2018, Trump, under the then mayor Giuliani, now his personal lawyer, referred to his use in New York and asked Chicago to take it over.

And in 2013, he defended both the tactics and Bloomberg’s police commissioner and tweeted: “Stop and frisk works. Instead of criticizing @ NY_POLICE boss Ray Kelly, the New Yorkers should thank him for bringing NY to safety. ”

The attacks on Bloomberg reflect growing concerns about the billionaire’s candidacy. In fact, Bloomberg focused most of his testimony on Trump, arguing that the President’s attack “reflects his fear of the growing strength of my campaign.”

The president and his campaign team have been closely watching Bloomberg’s spending spree since the ex-mayor entered the race.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale had previously told employees he wouldn’t worry about Bloomberg until he hit double-digit numbers, which the former mayor has now done in some recent national surveys. Parscale recently told the aides that the campaign would soon be running more Bloomberg-centric surveys, according to a campaign aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Trump has frequently broad-sided against Bloomberg and ignored the advice of some aides, including senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, to avoid raising him in a democratic field that is still unsettled.

Trump is annoyed by Bloomberg’s superior wealth, cheap press, and easy entry into the upper realm of the New York elite, which rejected him a long time ago. He has repeatedly attacked the former mayor, including recent disputes about his size and golf game. And on Tuesday, he hinted at how much Bloomberg’s wealth was in his head when he said in the Oval Office that the former mayor was “lightweight” and insisted that he would prefer to run Bernie Sanders in the general election because of the Vermont Senator “has real followers.”

Bloomberg, Trump said, “just buys one”.

The Trump campaign also believes that democratic uncertainty could help reduce the other party’s advantage over black voters. The campaign has made a name for itself by promoting minority economic growth since 2016 and highlighting the President’s advocacy for criminal justice reform, including in a highly regarded Super Bowl ad.

Although Trump does poorly in most African American polls, the campaign also aims to attract more black voters and keep African Americans from opting for Democrats by convincing them that there is little difference between the agendas of the two parties gives.

The black voters were mostly for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but at a lower rate than for Barack Obama, which contributed to Trump’s small lead in several battlefield countries.