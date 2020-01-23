advertisement

The official MPAA rating for the Vin DieselComic adaptation Bloodshot arrived this week and confirmed that the violence of the film will only be PG-13.

Bloodshot was rated PG-13 for:

“Intense sequences of violence, suggestive material and language.”

It is important to note that Bloodshot appears to have long been classified as PG-13, as producer Dinesh Shamdasani told the Site Comics Beat at NYCC last year.

“I don’t think anyone watching this film feels that there is equipment that doesn’t exist. There’s a lot of intensity in this film,” said Shamdasani last October. “I can personally say that I don’t have to regret, “Oh, I wish we had R. We could push it a bit further.” I think this is the film we wanted to make. “

Nevertheless, early reports of the film in early 2018 had determined that Bloodshot would strive for an “R” rating. It seems that these plans must have changed early.

Check out a new poster below.

In the film by Dave Wilson…

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a soldier who was recently killed in action and brought back to life as the RST Group’s superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his blood, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But when controlling his body, the company also has an impact on his mind and memories. Now Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out. “

Bloodshot will hit theaters on March 13, 2020,

