'Bloodshot' poster gives super heroes an upgrade

The Valiant Universe starts with Bloodshotwhich stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a man who is brought back from the dead as a deadly weapon thanks to the use of nanotechnology from Rising Spirit Technologies.

Comicbook shares the first official poster that shows the title character standing in the glow of his iron man-made chest. Nothing too exciting unless you are thirsty for diesel.

In the movie…

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a soldier who was recently killed in action and brought back to life as the RST Group’s superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his blood, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But when controlling his body, the company also has an impact on his mind and memories. Now Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out. “

Guy Pearce (Prometheus, starved) plays the film’s antagonist, who uses false memories to manipulate a risen bloodshot and murder people.

Talulah Riley is introduced as Gina, Bloodshot’s “woman” Alex Hernandez as Tibbs, a member of the team of scientists responsible for Bloodshot technology.

“Bloodshot” was created in 1992 by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton for Valiant Comics and appeared in 110 editions with more than 7.5 million copies sold.

Dave Wilson At the head of the science fiction actioner is Tim Miller’s partner (Deadpool director) from Blur Studios.

Bloodshot will hit theaters on March 13, 2020,

