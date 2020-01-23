Bloober team apparently teases 'Observer 2' with new video

advertisement

The Bloober team went to Twitter to present an upcoming project that resembles a 2017 sequel observer, The teaser tweet contains hashtags for “cyberpunk” and “horror game”, suggesting that it is related to their psychological cyberpunk horror game.

Assuming that Observer 2 is actually the description of the teaser trailer that contains the text “new_incoming_call_” and “sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_” translated, the text reads: “Daniel, are you there?” Detective Daniel Lazarski was the protagonist of Observer.

Observer has been released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

> new_incoming_call_

> sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_ # cyberpunk #blooberteam #horrorgame pic.twitter.com/tINVrR2Pyq

– Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) January 23, 2020

