Blondies Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announce tour

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, the creative duo that created the new wave and punk scene in the mid-1970s, have announced a series of interview dates.

Harry and Stein, who were inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame for their work with Blondie, have been very close in both personal and professional terms since the early 1970s and have continued to do so since their reform in 1997 Music by the band.

Harry and Stein released their last album, Pollinator, in 2017 and were busy working on their side projects. In addition to their musical success, Stein and Harry have often worked in the art world with Stein’s hugely popular photo books, to which the blondie lead singer made a significant contribution.

Now, for the first time, the Blondie co-founders have decided to go on tour with a series of Q&A tour dates that begin in April. “I’ve always loved how Chris tells stories,” Harry said in a statement. “I think you will too.”

The shows begin in Glasgow on April 22nd before they take place in Birmingham, Manchester and finally at the Barbican in London.

Chris Stein and Debbie Harry tour dates:

22 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

24 – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

26 – Manchester – Bridgewater Hall

28 – London – Barbican Center

