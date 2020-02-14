TAMPA, Florida (AP) – Yanni Gourde scored a shorthanded goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy ended the game with 29 saves to bring Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Thursday night to the Edmonton Oilers for their ninth straight win.

Tampa Bay also won 10th place in a row at home.

Vasilevskiy improved to 18-0-2 in his last 20 starts. Pat Maroon and Cedric Paquette also scored goals for Lightning, who won despite the game without top two scorers Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

Caleb Jones scored for Edmonton, who played his second game in a row without Connor McDavid, who is out for two to three weeks due to a thigh injury. Mike Smith ended with 34 saves for the Oilers, who have lost in regulation for the fourth time in the last 16 games.

Gourde, who ended a drought of 35 games on Tuesday, scored the winner in a Shorthaway breakaway at 13:01 in the second half and slapped Smith over the shoulder with a backhand.

Maroon opened the scoring at 4:39 a.m. in the second half with his seventh goal of the season. After a shot by Luke Schenn from Cameron Gaunce’s right point was deflected past the goal line, Maroon quickly found the loose puck and tucked it between the nearby posts and Smith’s left block. Supporting Gaunce was his first NHL point since March 24, 2017, when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton even pulled at 9:36 when Jones broke the slot and after his first shot was blocked, the rebound caught and shot in the top corner for his third goal of the season.

Paquette hit an empty net with a lead of 55.1 seconds.

NOTES: Stamkos missed his third game in a row with a lower body injury, despite participating in the team’s morning skate. … Vasilevskiy recorded his 7,000th career in the first period. … Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson and Edmonton RW Kailer Yamamoto are both from Spokane, Washington, where they train together in the summer. Thursday was the first time they met in an NHL game.

Oilers: Saturday at Florida Panthers.

Blitz: hosts Philadelphia on Saturday.

