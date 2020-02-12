OPINION: The End of the World attempt was made in 1994 by Frenchman Jean-Luc Sadourny when the All Blacks last lost in Eden Park.

Those were the times when we played rugby writers from all over the world in test games. On this day our photographer Maurice Costello was given an average berth exactly where Sadourny met and Maurice got the chance.

As a witness, eight passes started within the French 22 after a push from Stephen Bachop. That brought me to Sunday when Jamie Booth received the attempt to win the hurricanes in Buenos Aires.

It has been overwritten as the End Earth Trial. The only problem: it shouldn’t have been an attempt at all. Ahead of Ngani Laumape to Vaea Fifita, there was an obvious forward pass that clearly overtook the pass.

Click into blatant New Zealand bias. Some reports simply did not mention the passport, others spoke of a “flat” passport and TV heads, Ken Laban and Richard Turner not only called it “great referee” but treated it cheerfully. Just because two Manawatū players were involved in an otherwise spectacular attack doesn’t, in our view, have anything to do with the fact that it’s a striker pass.

Good on the sticks for their fight. But fair is fair. Had that helped the Jaguares, we would have screeched like a monkey, with its pride and the joys that went into the shredder.

Laban and Turner claimed that the passport had apparently not been forwarded and turned on the video referee who asked the question by asking, “Where does the TMO come from?”

When Senor Borsani pronounced “check, check”, the little South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge released him and was “satisfied with all the passports”. Nigel Owens often turns off video refs, but usually because he’s right.

After a penalty, Rasivhenge told players eight times that “he [16] was part of the rucksack”.

Hurricanes trainer Jason Holland, the former legendroua legend, was later reported to have been relieved that the pass had not been revisited. That tells you a lot.

Hurricanes All Black Ardie Savea, from a distance from his rehabilitation couch, apparently said on Instagram: “Great work Rasta, but we can’t have that in our game.” No, we cannot have someone to do it right, not against our team.

Ardie, be careful if you are Rasta at the referee of one of your games in South Africa. Last season he had a 12-3 penalty against the Highlanders in Johannesburg. Aaron Mauger let go and Rasta was dropped for the next match. Last week he had punished the Crusaders in Pretoria with 12: 4.

During the hurricanes, prop Fraser Armstrong leaves Manawatū to play for Wellington.

Like many others, he came to Manawatū where he got a chance when his career broke out in Auckland and Waikato. He was raised to the Canes in 2018 and is now spending his super rugby season.

Halfback Kayne Hammington came to Manawatū from a standoff in Wellington, moved to the Highlanders and decided last year that Otago would be his new home.

Heiden Bedwell-Curtis was bypassed in Taranaki, recovered from his career at Manawatū, promoted to Turbos captain and Crusaders, and quickly got a contract in Japan. Then he shot back to Taranaki.

Chris Eves was different, as was Michael Alaalatoa, who was now at Canterbury after his rugby had calmed down in New South Wales. Manawatū has become a small house and the house mates are not happy about it.

Transfer fees may have to be introduced to reward unions that have put a lot of money into developing transient players.

Can anyone explain why our super teams have to wear this gray and blue stripe of the Wehrmacht for away games? The gray blue of the canes was an obvious color clash when they were hit by the Stormers in their blue outfit.

Done, done

It is the middle of the cricket season against the best team in the world and the coach has been told to take a break.

It is like farmers practicing magic when calving or lambing.

NZ Cricket should have signaled that this should happen, but even if they did, it still wouldn’t make sense.

Instead, it sparked a public frenzy, and whatever happens, Stead can’t win.

Now the Black Caps have defeated India in the one-day series and many will say that they made it without the coach.

And many might suspect that it took injuries, not a trainer’s genius, to find Kyle Jamieson.

When the caps play against Australia in the final in Christchurch on March 29, two thirds of Super Rugby, which was once a winter sport, will be over.

It’s just insane that many of us scrolled back and forth between cricket and chiefs crusaders on Saturday.

Peter Lampp is a Stuff columnist based in Manawatū