PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated Miami 115-109 on Sunday night in Andre Iguodala’s debut in the heat.

Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA final.

Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including a pair of free throws 11.5 seconds ahead that gave Portland a seven point advantage.

Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, who played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but only four after half time.

Iguodala, which was acquired by Memphis before the close of trading, made its number 28 Miami debut in the first quarter. He hit a block from Portland’s Mario Hezonja. In the second quarter, Hezonja sprained her left ankle and did not return. Portland had only eight players left.

After a foul was inflicted on Lillard 0.9 seconds before the end of the third quarter, Blazer’s coach Terry Stottts turned against the call. The call was lifted after the review, which showed an error-free block by Lillard and a foul by Dragic on the ball. Lillard made both free throws to give the Blazer a 93-83 lead in the final period.

Iguodala started the fourth quarter with Chris Silva’s assistant on an alley. Theft of Iguodala at the next ball possession resulted in Robinson’s 3-pointer and forced him to time out at 11:01.

Carmelo Anthony pulled a technical foul with 6:03 left and Robinson made the free throw to cut Portland’s lead to 99-94.

A free throw from Whiteside gave Portland the lead with 111-103 90 seconds before the end.

Bam Adebayos Layup reduced the blazer lead by 46 seconds to 111-108. However, Lillard responded with its own layup to move the lead back to 113-108 within 25 seconds.

After the heat had three options to take the lead, Whiteside caught the rebound and was fouled.

Heat: Sunday was the first game for the heat with newcomers Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Iguodala hasn’t played a game with the Warriors since the NBA final last June, but the MVP for the 2015 final still enjoys great respect in the league. “I see a winner,” said Blazer’s coach Terry Stotts. “He is an experienced, winning player. A very good wing defender. I think he complements the Miami list very well with the versatility that he has on both ends. “

Trail Blazers: Lillard’s recent, sizzling route caught the eye of Miami coach Eric Spoelstra. “It was a habit of mine,” he said. “We’re playing our East Coast Time game and I’m playing a game on the West Coast. It usually ends in Portland in the past two weeks with what this guy did. The whole league was watching. You are in a desperate situation trying to make the playoffs. You have to respect the urgency and toughness and focus that you bring to every game. “Lillard had averaged over 41 points per game in their last 10 games on Sunday.

Heat: Monday night at Golden State Warriors.

Trail Blazers: Tuesday night at New Orleans Pelicans.

