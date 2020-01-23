Blanket mistakes that make the bedroom look like a gruesome crime scene scare buyers

advertisement

As Valentine’s Day approaches, shoppers want their boudoirs to look as romantic as possible.

For this purpose, many people choose bedding sets that are patterned with love hearts and roses. Awh, NICE.

However, a Valentine’s Day comforter has been circulating on social media for the wrong reasons, and it’s safe to say that it looks anything but romantic – despite all efforts to look like a rosary.

The duvet was first discovered by Twitter user John Donoghue, who shared a picture of a questionable bedding set on his social media account, and wrote: “That uncomfortable moment when you find your new romantic ‘white with Rosebud ‘bedding set works Your boudoir resembles a particularly cruel crime scene … “

In fact, Twitter users quickly made fun of the picture, and the jokes are full and quick.

“Needs a pillow,” joked a Twitter user.

Another said, “Perfect for the guest room when you really don’t want people to stay.”

“Does it come with a matching chalk-patterned carpet?” someone else asked.

Another amused social media user wrote, “Imagine the scene! You left without telling anyone. But on the day you come back, your neighbor peers, worried that you weren’t seen, through the window to be hit by him, the ‘bloodbath’ of a bed! What a welcome home awaits you! Police, dogs, a warrant for your arrest! “

“Oh, that’s outrageous!” tweeted another horrified social media user.

While someone else replied, “This is terrible. God, it’s like a butcher shop.”

Maybe you will stick to using real rose petals in the future, guys. Nobody wants to be hit by a scene from Sweeney Todd on V-Day, to be honest.

