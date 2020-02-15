Blake Shelton went to Valentine’s Day for his best wife, Gwen Stefani.

The country crooner surprised his pop star girlfriend with classic red roses, which the 50-year-old showed on Friday (February 14) via Instagram stories for her followers.

“Blakey, I have my Valentine’s flowers,” Stefani says happily to the camera. “You are absolutely ridiculously beautiful.”

“It’s strange because the color doesn’t film as it is, but much darker red,” she adds. See the photos below:

The note attached to the bouquet of several dozen red roses reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much – Blake.”

Shelton was scheduled to give a concert in Tacoma, Washington on Valentine’s Day and could not be there to personally celebrate the romantic vacation with Stefani. It’s not clear if he wanted to fly home Friday night, like he did earlier in the week after playing a short set for the All for the Hall charity event in Nashville.

After Stefani shared her beautiful V-Day flower arrangement, she also released an audio clip of the couple’s newest duo, “Nobody But You”, which they recently performed at the Grammys. She also shared a video of her boyfriend performing the song live in concert, with Stefani singing along on a recorded video that was shown on the big screen. The love party didn’t end there – after that, she released a snapshot of Shelton kissing her before characterizing the happy couple in their Grammy performance outfits.

Shelton and Stefani have been together since 2015 and fought each other on The Voice. Stefani is currently taking a season off the hit competition show, while Nick Jonas will take her place as a coach when the season starts later this month.

Shelton is currently on his 2020 Friends and Heroes tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. Stefani is currently performing at her residence in Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl in Las Vegas, although she canceled her show on February 14 due to illness.

