Blake Shelton wants to appear with Gwen Stefani at Grammys

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani take the stage to appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shelton knows that it will be an impressive moment for him.

In a preview of his seated interview with Gayle King as part of CBS ‘The Gayle King Grammy Special before the award ceremony, Shelton gushed in anticipation of the performance of her new duet “Nobody But You”.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the greatest increases that I will ever experience when I am on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys and do our song together,” he said (quote via ABC News).

The couple previously sang together on two other duets: “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” (2016) and “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” (which make you feel like Christmas), which can be seen on Stefan’s album of the same name in 2017 ,

“The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is singing a song with Gwen,” continues the country star.

“Nobody But You” can be seen on Shelton’s latest album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”, which contains several of his most recent hits and a handful of new songs. The album reached number 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts and number 2 on the cross-genre Billboard 200.

Shelton is the only major country act to appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards. For his hit “God’s Country” he is also nominated for the best country solo performance. In addition to several pop superstars such as Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, Bonnie Raitt and Aerosmith, who won the Person of the Year Award from MusiCares, will also perform.

The Grammys will air on CBS on Sunday (January 26th) at 8:00 p.m. CET.

