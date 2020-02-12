Blake Shelton says his dog Betty prefers the company of his sweetheart Gwen Stefani over his own.

You heard that right. The long-time puppy of the country singer liked the No Doubt front woman and solo artist. This is how the original owner of the dog describes it. As Blake fans know, Betty appears in the music video of the powerhouse couple for the duet “Nobody But You”.

On the red carpet at last month’s Grammy Awards, Shelton outlined how the puppy has become as good as Stefan’s companion (the two did their collaboration during the television ceremony).

“She gets jealous,” explains Shelton CMT. “She’s Gwen’s dog now, so that’s where jealousy comes in.”

This Blake and Gwen duet was really, really romantic

Stefani adds, however, that Betty “loves her two parents very much”.

Aside from the dogs, music fans might be interested to know that “Nobody But You” was not originally considered by Shelton as working with his superstar girlfriend. But surprisingly, the couple’s preferences in the music in the long run are not too different.

“When we decided to record it, I said to Gwen, ‘You have to sing that to me.'” Shelton recalls. “It wasn’t written as a duet, but it is a duet. We have found that our taste in music is pretty much the same. We both love music from the 70s and 80s.”

In fact, it looks as if two share an affinity for dogs in addition to a similar taste in music. Shelton recently showed his versatile musical personality in the video for rapper Pitbulls “Get Ready”.

