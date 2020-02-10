Blake Shelton and rapper Pitbull host a country party – and a tropical pool party – in their new music video “Get Ready”. Press “Play” at the top to see how the two stars teach each other how their cities are destroyed.

Pitbull and Shelton’s music video “Get Ready” was filmed in both Tennessee and Florida, as a look behind the scenes reveals. According to director Gil Green, the video is supposed to “show that we all party and come down the same way”.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Pitbull and Shelton also explain how their collaboration began: According to rapper, he and Shelton performed together on a show in Pendleton, Oregon, when Pitbull met Shelton’s dog Black Betty and that of the puppy.The name gave Pitbull one Impulse for inspiration.

In “Get Ready” Pitbull and Shelton take the famous song “Black Betty”, which Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter ascribed and sung by Ram Jam, and replace his title phrase with his own. The song appears on Pitbull’s 2019 album Libertad 548.

However, as Pitbull mentioned in the video “Get Ready” behind the scenes, he had the idea for the song for years – and for working with Shelton. In fact, Shelton admitted in 2015 that he had refused to work with Pitbull.

“There’s just something about me like being a Central American country artist who keeps saying the word ‘motherfker’. It was like ‘man, I just don’t know if this will pass over to my soccer moms,” Shelton said currently. “So I decided against it, but I was honored.”

The Shelton and Pitbull collaboration isn’t the rapper’s first country work. He appears in Keith Urban’s “Sun Don’t Let Me Down” and worked with Jerrod Niemann on a remix for “Drink to That All Night”.

LOOK: Country Stars with their famous friends