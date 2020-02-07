Blake Shelton seems to be the right man for country duets these days. Country superstar and coach on television The Voice accompanies country legend John Anderson to a new duet titled “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” from Anderson’s new album.

Shelton accompanied Anderson in the studio to shoot the video for “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone”, which shows how they swap and harmonize lines. While the song isn’t quite the kind of traditional hardcore country that Anderson stuck to on classic songs, including “Swingin”, “Straight Tequila Night”, “I’m Just a Old Chunk of Coal”, “Seminole Wind” and much more, it is an acoustically-based bed track, which is combined with electric slide guitar leads and a bouncing mid-tempo beat, reminiscent of early country rock arrangements by the Eagles, but with effective fiddle licks for additional texture was added.

Anderson takes over the first part of the first verse, and Shelton takes the lead from there before the two singers envelop their voices in harmony for the choir. Anderson sings the lead and Shelton creates a powerful, high harmony.

“Tuesday I’m gone / It’s time to move / My road to happiness / It could be long / But I’m gone Tuesday,” they sing in the chorus.

Blake Shelton fans will love Riley Green

“Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” will be released on Anderson’s new album Years, which is due to be released on April 10th. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys co-produced the album and wrote the songs with Anderson.

Anderson will accompany Shelton 2020 for the second time on Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour, which also includes Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins.

Shelton recently worked with Adkins on a song entitled “Hell Right”, Garth Brooks at “Dive Bar” and his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani on his current single “Nobody But You”.

