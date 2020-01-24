advertisement

Blake Shelton still has a good sense of humor when it comes to being voted Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

But that could be due to the country star’s talent for launching a little self-ironic comedy when he talks about his many awards. Regardless, “God’s Country” singer CBS This Morning, co-host of Gayle King, says he was as surprised as anyone when he was given the weekly celebrity rag three years ago.

The amusing recording comes when Shelton and his long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani appeared in the Gayle King Grammy Special, which aired on CBS on Thursday (January 23). The show was set to advertise the Grammy Awards 2020 on Sunday (January 26th), where the couple will perform their charming duet “Nobody But You”.

Watch Shelton illuminate his title as Sexiest Man Alive in the interview clip.

“I remember calling my manager,” the singer recalls. “‘They want to impersonate you as the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I want to say ‘Wh – what?!’ I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there will be setbacks and hatred. But I remember, I thought, ‘Man, you’re right.’ I disagree with everything I hear. “

Shelton continues: “I remember some of the tweets – you know, before I canceled social media – it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive? Did all the other men on the planet die or something? ‘ … come on, let’s face it – they screwed it up. “

The star saves the mockery not only for himself. He transfers the same temperament to the current Sexiest Man Alive, pop star John Legend. In an interview last year, Shelton joked that the publication was wrong when they selected Legend for the annual award.

“I’m still the damned voice’s sexy coach,” Shelton continued humorously The Ellen DeGeneres Show, He added that he loved “love (s) People” magazine before joking: “Everyone has the right to be wrong.”

For now, Shelton is looking forward to appearing with Stefani at the upcoming Grammys. Earlier this week, the couple’s most recent collaboration got a stunning music video that will engage fans in their real love story.

