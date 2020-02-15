Singer Gwen Stefani may have been under the weather lately, but Blake Shelton brought additional sunshine on Valentine’s Day on Friday. The country superstar brought a huge bouquet of flowers to her heart. Stefani showed the bouquet on her Instagram story on Friday and couldn’t stop raving about Shelton.

(Photo: Gwen Stefani / @ gwenstefani)

“Blakey, I have my Valentine’s flowers,” Stefani said in a clip. “You are absolutely ridiculously beautiful.”

She also showed a card he had given her and read, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much. Blake.”

In another post, Stefani added her duet “Nobody But You” as a soundtrack. The track was first released in December. On Friday, they released a clip behind the scenes in which they made the song’s elaborate music video.

“I don’t want to live without you / I don’t even want to breathe,” sings the couple on the track they played together at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month. “I don’t want to dream of you / I want to wake up with you next to me.”

Unfortunately, Shelton and Stefani couldn’t be together on Valentine’s Day when Shelton performed at the Tacoma Dome in Washington State on Friday evening. He is now on his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. The tour ends in Detroit on March 21.

Meanwhile, Stefani is in Las Vegas to play more shows at her residence at the Zappos Theater on Planet Hollywood. However, she is battling an illness and had to cancel shows on February 8th and 12th. She promised her fans that she would feel good enough to perform on Saturday night.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 after meeting The Voice. Although they have had great success with “Nobody But You”, Stefani recently said to E! Messages they don’t plan to make an entire album together.

“I don’t think so,” Stefani said last month. “But we actually did a lot of music together considering that we’ve only known each other for a few years. We wrote two songs together, that’s a lot because he never does. He shares his talent with me.”

In fact, Shelton said that they sing at home all the time when no one is recording.

“We do that all the time,” Shelton said before the Grammys. “We sing in the house. Music is part of our everyday life anyway. Playing here is the Grammys, so you’re nervous, but the real part that comes together is exactly what we do.”