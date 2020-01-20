advertisement

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped “Nobody But You”, fans hoped that a romantic video would follow soon, and now this wish seems to be fulfilled. Both Shelton and Stefani teased part of the video on social media. Shelton announced that the video will be available on Tuesday, January 21st.

“I already said that it will be soon,” Shelton teased with a small clip from the video.

Stefani also shared an excerpt from the video that shows even more clips from her sweet love song.

“Eeeekk it is coming !!” Stefani subtitled the video.

“Nobody But You” is featured in Shelton’s latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country album. The song was not written by Shelton, but also told its story, or better than he could have imagined.

“I was just down to earth,” Shelton said to The Tennessean. “I realized how important this song was to me and where I was in my life. I think that’s why Shane [McAnally] tried to convey it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to do it know “This has to go to Blake because it fits his story.”

Shelton was stunned when he heard “Nobody But You” for the first time that someone else could hold his love story with Stefani so well.

“This was one of those songs that the more I heard him, the more I fell in love,” said Shelton when he released “Nobody But You.” “I also realized how important it is to me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane tried to convey it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was just about to go in and record when I decided it needed Gwen – because it’s our song. I think it’s magical.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the greatest increases I will ever experience when I am on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys and do our song together,” said Shelton about ABC News Die Welt die I’ve ever done is singing a song with Gwen. ‘

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. ET on CBS.

