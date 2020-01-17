Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani share their love story in a new video

advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are preparing to release a personal new video for their recent collaboration, “Nobody But You,” and the real couple are giving fans a glimpse of their private lives by offering a teaser clip.

Shelton turned to social media on Friday (January 17) to release the following clip, in which he and his longtime love go for a walk in the woods, lying on the couch with a dog, and watching the night sky from the deck Ship and enjoy each other’s company in a simple, cozy dinner.

Shelton and Stefani split their time between Los Angeles and its Oklahoma ranch, and the clip juxtaposes its home-made, down-to-earth roots and their more glamorous side.

advertisement

“Official music video 1.21.20” scribbles on the screen at the end of the video.

“We said that it will be soon,” Shelton writes to accompany the clip. He adds the hashtag #NobodyButYou and highlights Stefani.

The couple met in 2014 when Stefani started working on The Voice. Shelton has been on the show since its inception, but the two didn’t get involved until 2015 after Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce and Stefani separated from her husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Together they wrote and recorded a song titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016 that appeared on Shelton’s “If I’m Honest”. “Nobody But You” appears on Shelton’s new album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”. The couple will perform the song together on January 2020 as part of the 2020 Grammy Awards program.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: See their fairy tale love story in pictures:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

advertisement