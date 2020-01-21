advertisement

Cue the awws! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released their latest music video for their duet “Nobody But You” on Tuesday, January 21st, and the couple couldn’t help but pack their PDA while filming. At the beginning of the song, the 43-year-old country star and the 50-year-old blonde beauty sing separately. Later, however, the two snuggle up on the couch with a dog, snuggle up to the sea and share fries and a drink in a restaurant. There are other moments of love when the musicians drive in the car and give each other a few kisses.

Of course, the two couldn’t help but rave about the collaboration. “You just can’t think of a few things. The # NobodyButYou video is here!” Wrote the No Doubt front woman on Instagram. “I have to share it with my best friends @BlakeShelton and Sophie Müller, I didn’t see it coming, but I was so happy! “The Oklahoma-born American wrote:” There is #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope you all like it! “

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable interactions. One wrote: “You are the sweetest lovers of all time”, while another repeated: “I love you both!” The video is great. “A third person intervened and wrote:” Makes me dizzy with happiness. Love really gets through. Thank you for sharing your love and happiness with your fans. “

Even if the Hollywood stars, who have been together for four years, have already worked together on other duets, this time they were open about their feelings for each other. “You don’t have to leave this city to see the world because there’s something I have to do. I don’t want to look back in 30 years and wonder who you’re married to,” Blake sings. “Want to say it now, want to make it clear / Only you and God can hear it / If you love someone, they say you are freeing them / But that won’t work for me.”

In the chorus both sing: “I don’t want to live without you / I don’t want to dream of you / I want to wake up with you next to me (next to me) / I don’t want to go down on the street now / I don’t want to love anyone but you (I don’t want anyone love) / Now look into your eyes if I had to die now / I don’t want anyone but you / I don’t want to love anyone but you / I don’t want to love anyone but you. “

What’s next? Blake and Gwen will appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards and it seems like it’s going to be an epic night. “@BlakeShelton, I couldn’t imagine that in my wildest dreams!”, The singer of “Hollaback Girl” said on January 7th on social media. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

The California native and her husband attended the award ceremony in November when they attended the CMAs and PCAs. “He looked so proud when he led his lady through a busy ballroom – seconds before the show started,” an In Touch viewer said exclusively about her trip to the PCAs. “The happy couple flirted with each other all night. During a pause, Gwen and Blake whispered to each other. She broke it, he nodded. “

We can’t wait for Gwen and Blake to rock the stage in a few days!

