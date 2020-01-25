Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani hit the red carpet for Date Night Ahead of 2020 Grammys [Pictures]

advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed a sweet date on Friday night (January 24th) at his record label’s pre-grammy party.

The couple came on the red carpet after rehearsing earlier for their appearance on the television program. The couple will perform Shelton’s current single and duet with Stefani, “Nobody But You,” for the first time ever on the show.

Stefani told a series of Instagram stories about the happy couple enjoying the evening together. She also shared a post entitled “Date night (with) my boo”.

Stefani put on an intricate sheer mini dress, while Shelton wore his signature blue jeans with a dress shirt and jacket.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the biggest climbs I’ll ever experience when I’m on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys and doing our song together,” Shelton told ABC News of their upcoming appearance ,

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday (January 26th) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fans can subscribe to CBS for live broadcasts from 8:00 p.m. (CET). Some of the national winners will be announced as part of the Grammys premiere live stream in front of the television part of the show.

Shelton will be nominated for “God’s Country” in 2020 as the best country solo. He has been nominated eight times and has never won a Grammy.

