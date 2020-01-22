advertisement

Talk about true love! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani show off their dreamlike romance in the new music video for their duet “Nobody But You”.

The 43-year-old country pop singer and former 50-year-old singer from No Doubt dropped the passed out video on Tuesday, January 21st, days before the couple will be on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“You just can’t think of some things” The # NobodyButYou video is now available! 🎬 I had to do it with my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. ❤️ I didn’t see this video coming, but I was so happy! Stefani wrote on Instagram to celebrate the release of the video.

The voice coaches combine genuine home videos and fictitious appointments and take fans on a journey through their unexpected love story. The duet is about spending every waking moment with the person you love, and in the video Shelton and Stefani do just that. Late at night they share fries in a diner, snuggle up on the couch with their dogs and take selfies while driving on country roads.

The musical couple started in late 2015 after getting to know each other in season 9 of The Voice. Stefani was previously married to a singer Gavin Rossdalewith whom she shares the sons Kingston [13], Zuma [11] and Apollo [5] Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage.

While Stefani and Shelton look like they are meant for each other, the “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed in September 2019 that she hadn’t even heard of the country singer before becoming Coach in the Voice.

“I didn’t even know he was human on this planet,” she joked about SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” at the time. “[But] he’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Wherever he goes, people just feel drawn to him … He’s such an incredible talent.”

The animators are still strong – and even bought a house together in October 2019. Although Stefani has turned off engagement rumors before, Voice alums speaks Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradberry I think her former coach’s suggestion could come soon.

“I am sure that they will end together, happily ever after,” the 30-year-old Pope told Us Weekly exclusively in December.

