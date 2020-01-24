Blake Shelton explains his relationship with Gwen Stefani

advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may seem like an unlikely couple, but they have proven that they know how to make their relationship work.

In a new interview with Gayle King ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards – where the couple will debut their duo “Nobody But You” – Shelton told the reporter exactly how a country crooner and a pop rock singer go together so well.

The talk show host compared the former No Doubt front woman to a Porsche and a vegan and claimed that the singer from “God’s Country” was like a pickup truck and a “beef eater”.

advertisement

“It’s all true,” laughed Shelton. “However, I feel that all of these things are small details,” he said. “It has nothing to do with what is important, you know? And what is important to me is only the person she has inside.

“She has a way of looking at life the way I’ve never seen it before,” he continued. “And she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle.

“She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I have ever met,” he concluded. Shelton even admitted that he learns something new from his girlfriend every day.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 26) at 8:00 p.m. CET. Shelton has been recognized for “God’s Country” as the best country solo performance.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: See their fairytale love story in pictures:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Love

advertisement