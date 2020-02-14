Blake Shelton was asked for a song that influenced him, so he remembered formative years and ended up on Alan Jackson.

The singer and coach of NBC’s The Voice was part of Keith Urban and the Country Music Hall of Fame’s All for the Hall: Under the Influence concert in Nashville on Monday (February 10), and while his appearance was being advertised, fans responded still with the kind of enthusiasm you reserve for a special guest. Shelton played his song “Ol ‘Red” and then went back to 1992 to sing Jackson’s “Dallas”.

“Oh, how I wish Dallas was in Tennessee / If I could move Texas east / Then she would be here with me / Then nothing else would come between us / If Dallas were in Tennessee,” the song says. Jackson wrote “Dallas” with Keith Stegall for his album “Don’t Rock the Jukebox”.

Other covers of the night included Urban, who sang Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou”, Brothers Osborne, who performed Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down”, and Carly Pearce, who sang Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”. During this seventh annual All for the Hall event, more than $ 800,000 was raised for music education programs at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Urban opened and moderated and easily filled short moments between microsets with jokes, jokes, memories and gratitude. Shelton, he said, flew in only for this set and flew out immediately afterwards. All performers did this on their own.

