Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reveal latest engagement rumor

After a media company announced that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were secretly engaged, Gossip Cop is here to debunk these rumors. According to GC, rumors came from OK! Australia, where a suspected source revealed details of the couple’s alleged wedding. From almost three million dollars to a planned reception, to the type of food the couple intended for their guests. But it seems that none of this is true.

The article details that the couple “packed on PDA” at Stefani’s son Kingston’s soccer training session, where it seemed to be in a good mood because the two were said to be engaged. “Blake quietly suggested to Gwen at the start of the holiday season,” said a source at the outlet, “and of course she said yes!”

“First, Gwen and Blake wanted to keep their engagement secret so that they could enjoy this milestone together,” claims the alleged source. “But they decided that Christmas morning was the perfect time to share the news with their family and close friends.”

Shelton is also said to have offered Stefani a “$ 4.3 million pear-shaped 8-carat platinum diamond”. After a church wedding, plan your reception at the Shelton Ranch in Oklahoma to serve a barbecue menu to participants.

Again, all of these rumors have been exposed, but one thing is certain, the couple still seem super happy and in love! Today the cute couple released the romantic music video for their song “Nobody But You”. When the song was released for the first time, fans hoped for a music video and now they have what they want! The song can be seen on Shelton’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and although he didn’t write the lyrics himself, he explains the story he was trying to portray as well, if not better.

“I was just down to earth,” Shelton said to The Tennessean. “I realized how important this song is to me and where I am right now in my life. I think that’s why Shane [McAnally] tried to convey it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know ‘Blake has to achieve this because it fits his story.’ “

When he recorded the melody, he said the more he heard it, the more “he fell in love with it”.

