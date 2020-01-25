Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, more samples for 2020 Grammys

advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards are just a day away, and some of the biggest country stars in Los Angeles have rehearsed for their next appearances, which are scheduled for live broadcast. Images of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billy Ray Cyrus and others showed up during rehearsals for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shelton and Stefani will step on stage to perform their current duet “Nobody But You”, which appears on Shelton’s latest album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”. Shelton is also nominated for “God’s Country” as the best country soloist and is clearly looking forward to sharing the stage with his longstanding love.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the greatest increases I will ever experience when I am on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys and do our song together,” he said to Gayle King in an interview (quote via ABC News)) and added, “The easiest thing I’ve ever done in the world is to sing a song with Gwen. And, you know, look into her eyes and just know that we know what think of each other. “

Lil Nas X will perform his breakout single “Old Town Road” with Cyrus and many other guests, and Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will also appear. Bonnie Raitt will also pay musical tribute to John Prine, who will receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Click through the gallery below to see country stars rehearsing for the 62nd Grammy Awards show, which airs on CBS on Sunday (January 26) from 8 p.m. and is moderated by Alicia Keys.

See Stars Rehearse for the 2020 Grammy Awards

