Blake Lively at the film premiere of “The Rhythm Section” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 27, 2020 in New York City. Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

Devoted mother! Blake Lively became real as she chooses her projects now that she is a mother of three daughters with a husband Ryan Reynolds,

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s cutest quotes about daughters

“I think I really, really, really, really need to love it because I’m only obsessed with my kids,” the 32-year-old actress told E! News on Wednesday, February 12th. “Well, yes, I think it really has to be worth taking me with you.”

Lively and Reynolds [43] share James [5] and Inez [3]. Us Weekly brought the news in October 2019 that the couple, who had covenanted in September 2012, welcomed their third child – a little girl whose name was not yet revealed – in the summer.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ relationship schedule

The Deadpool star “left the set he was working on for about eight days” to be with the Gossip Girl alum and newborn baby after their arrival, an insider says.

Lively returned to work last month to promote her film The Rhythm Section, which proves that she is in the process just like any other mother. “PUMP @therhythmsectionmovie press day,” she signed an Instagram story photo of her breast milk device in January.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ wildest trolling moments

The Simple Favor star admitted to the Tonight Show in January with Jimmy Fallon that her little girl’s sisters had mixed feelings about her. “My eldest is very fond of the baby. My middle child, not so much, ”she explained at the time. “We are thinking of keeping it.”

Lively noticed that Inez pretended to play with her younger sibling. “In the beginning our eldest loves her and she is very motherly and our middle daughter just keeps away from her,” she recalled. “I said to her:” You will teach her everything she knows. You can teach them about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus. Everything you want. “And she says,” Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do. “

The Age of Adaline actress opened in January to juggle her kids with her demanding work schedule while filming The Rhythm Section. “I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I did maternity leave with my girls,” she said in a Vanity Fair video interview. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, exercise with them. “Because I didn’t want to wake up earlier.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

